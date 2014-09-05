Accident causes closure of I-75N in Monroe County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accident causes closure of I-75N in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Monroe County dispatch confirms an accident caused a closure of I-75 north just south of the South Huron River Drive.

The accident reportedly happened by mile marker 26.

The closure was in Monroe County near the Wayne County line.

We'll bring you the latest on this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

