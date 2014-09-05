UT Police arrest suspect accused of robbery, assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A man accused of attacking someone on the University of Toledo campus is now behind bars.

University police arrested Darius Glover Thursday afternoon.  Police say he was with a group of people who robbed and assaulted a student in late August.

The victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion.

Glover could be arraigned Friday morning.

