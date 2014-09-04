Drivers will soon have a smoother ride on Samaria Road in Bedfor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Drivers will soon have a smoother ride on Samaria Road in Bedford Twp

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Construction on another portion ofSamaria Road in Bedford Township is just about done.

Samaria Road used to havemassive potholes and crumbling concrete. Now thanks to $5 million in state funding, it is freshly paved.

Bedford resident Kim Bashaw says she and those who live alongthe road think it was worth every penny.

"It'sbeautiful," said Bashaw. "I don't mind waiting for any of the construction crews or vehiclesor trucks. The semis go down the road and it's quiet as can be.

Bedford Township hasseveral public meetings planned to discuss other roads that need work and howto fund them.

