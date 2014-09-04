Whitmer HS rock painted blue and gold for childhood cancer aware - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Whitmer HS rock painted blue and gold for childhood cancer awareness month

A local family is working to raise awareness about childhood cancer and provide support to the families going through it.

Greg Green lost his 15-year-old son to cancer three years ago and decided to start a charity in his name. Christopher's Pocket Full of Sunshine provides emotional and financial support to local families impacted by childhood cancer.

Green and a group of volunteers painted the big rock at Whitmer High School in blue and gold for childhood cancer awareness month. Green says there are more people impacted by the disease than people might think and they are making it a mission to help.

"I would like more people to be aware of it because it's a terrible disease," said Green. "Pretty much when a child is diagnosed your world stops."

Green says they are hoping the blue and gold rock will encourage people to donate and spread awareness. 

"When your world stops and someone reaches out it definitely means a lot and it shows people are out there that do care," said Green.

Christopher's Pocket Full of Sunshine will also be holding a fundraiser this Saturday.  

To find out more on the event and how to donate click here

