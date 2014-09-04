Whitmer HS rock painted blue and gold for childhood cancer awareness month

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A local family is working to raise awareness about childhood cancer and provide support to the families going through it.

Greg Green lost his 15-year-old son to cancer three years ago and decided to start a charity in his name. Christopher's Pocket Full of Sunshine provides emotional and financial support to local families impacted by childhood cancer.

Green and a group of volunteers painted the big rock at Whitmer High School in blue and gold for childhood cancer awareness month. Green says there are more people impacted by the disease than people might think and they are making it a mission to help.

"I would like more people to be aware of it because it's a terrible disease," said Green. "Pretty much when a child is diagnosed your world stops."

Green says they are hoping the blue and gold rock will encourage people to donate and spread awareness.

"When your world stops and someone reaches out it definitely means a lot and it shows people are out there that do care," said Green.

Christopher's Pocket Full of Sunshine will also be holding a fundraiser this Saturday.

To find out more on the event and how to donate click here.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.