New strip mall coming to Madison Twp

MADISON TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Madison Township officials and people living in Lenawee County are really excited over a strip mall being built that will feature some very popular stores.

A lot of work is being done to transform the land that has been vacant for a long time into a strip mall anchored by Marshalls.  

Rachel Meckley of Monclova says the strip mall will be good for the neighborhood. 

"Progress is great, so it'll be great for the area," said Meckley.

This progress is happening on 7 acres of land on Highway 223 near the Adrian border and right next to the Wal-Mart. 

In addition to Marshalls, this strip mall will feature Shoe Carnival, Rue 21, Maurices and a beauty supply store.

Wal-Mart Clerk Arnie Halper from Madison Township says it will also help business. 

"It'll bring in a lot more customers and it'll help our tax base," said Halper. "And being right here with WalMart, it's right in the mix of things."

The strip mall is expected to be completed and open for business by February.

