EDITORIAL: The heinous crime of rape - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: The heinous crime of rape

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Rape is a heinous crime that is sadly, all too common on America's college campuses. 

The time between the start of school and Thanksgiving break is the most dangerous time for freshman women.

A recent study showed about half of all rapes that occur on campus happen between August and November. Think about that. If you are a parent, talk to your daughter and your son.

Equally sad, most of these women never report the assault. They stay silent out of fear or embarrassment. And when they do come forward, they face questions about their own actions before or after the assault as though something they did caused the rape.

We have to stop this culture of blaming the victim. We have to treat all rape investigations as serious and all victims as blameless until the facts are truly known. And the punishment fit the facts, even if it involves a famous college athlete. 

We have to provide better support for victims and tougher penalties for those found responsible. 

This is a silent epidemic and we shouldn't stay silent about it any further.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: NAMIWalks

    Editorial: NAMIWalks

    Friday, May 11 2018 6:26 AM EDT2018-05-11 10:26:23 GMT
    I'm Eric Chase with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of greater Toledo. Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month?  May individuals like me are living with the daily challenges of mental illness - disorders like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Mental illness affects not only individuals. It reaches far beyond that.  In fact, it is a public health concern that affects families, schools, businesses and the community at large.  Are you or...More >>
    I'm Eric Chase with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of greater Toledo. Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month?  May individuals like me are living with the daily challenges of mental illness - disorders like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Mental illness affects not only individuals. It reaches far beyond that.  In fact, it is a public health concern that affects families, schools, businesses and the community at large.  Are you or...More >>

  • Editorial: Goodwill

    Editorial: Goodwill

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:24:30 GMT

    Hello, my name is Amy Wachob, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is Amy Wachob, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Good Grief

    Editorial: Good Grief

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:22:17 GMT

    Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm – Managing Director of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm – Managing Director of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly