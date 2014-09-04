EDITORIAL: The heinous crime of rape

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Rape is a heinous crime that is sadly, all too common on America's college campuses.

The time between the start of school and Thanksgiving break is the most dangerous time for freshman women.

A recent study showed about half of all rapes that occur on campus happen between August and November. Think about that. If you are a parent, talk to your daughter and your son.

Equally sad, most of these women never report the assault. They stay silent out of fear or embarrassment. And when they do come forward, they face questions about their own actions before or after the assault as though something they did caused the rape.

We have to stop this culture of blaming the victim. We have to treat all rape investigations as serious and all victims as blameless until the facts are truly known. And the punishment fit the facts, even if it involves a famous college athlete.

We have to provide better support for victims and tougher penalties for those found responsible.

This is a silent epidemic and we shouldn't stay silent about it any further.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.