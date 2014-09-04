Maps show where natural gas pipeline is projected to go

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A map shows where the pipeline is projected to go (green line in Ohio).

A new natural gas pipeline is being built across Ohio, through Michigan and into Canada. The company in charge has now released a map showing the public exactly where that pipeline will go.

Detailed maps and fact sheets are available for the public to view at all public libraries in the counties where the Rover pipeline is projected to go through. In Ohio, those counties are: Seneca, Hancock, Wood, Henry, Defiance and Fulton.

Due to eminent domain laws, Rover Pipeline LLC has the right to purchase private property for this project. Several residents in Wood County have met recently to dispute this.

When complete, the pipeline will transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas to Canada daily.

Any resident with questions can call the pipeline information number: 1-888-844-3718.

