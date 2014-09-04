Maps show where natural gas pipeline is projected to go - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maps show where natural gas pipeline is projected to go

A map shows where the pipeline is projected to go (green line in Ohio). A map shows where the pipeline is projected to go (green line in Ohio).
A new natural gas pipeline is being built across Ohio, through Michigan and into Canada. The company in charge has now released a map showing the public exactly where that pipeline will go.

Detailed maps and fact sheets are available for the public to view at all public libraries in the counties where the Rover pipeline is projected to go through. In Ohio, those counties are: Seneca, Hancock, Wood, Henry, Defiance and Fulton.

Due to eminent domain laws, Rover Pipeline LLC has the right to purchase private property for this project. Several residents in Wood County have met recently to dispute this.

When complete, the pipeline will transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas to Canada daily.

Any resident with questions can call the pipeline information number: 1-888-844-3718.

