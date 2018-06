$25 million Showcase Cinemas lot will soon be welcoming new businesses

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski says Hampton Inn and Suites located at 3500 Secor Road recently opened its doors and already business is booming.

According to the councilman, more retail establishments and restaurants are planning to make the move to Secor Road in the near future.

Waniewski couldn't elaborate on what companies plan on calling the old Showcase Cinemas lot home.

Waniewski says city council will soon be wanting input from residents when the companies are announced.

"There might be some folks who say you know what, it's too much here or it's taking away from the locals, or whatever their comments will be," said Waniewski. "We want to hear that. So, as the development starts to unfold we will engage the residents to ask their input."

Holiday Inn Express is expected to join the Secor development within the next year.

Waniewski says it will be announced within the next month what other companies are interested in setting up shop.

