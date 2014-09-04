Tiffin bus driver suspended after not allowing windows down - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin bus driver suspended after not allowing windows down

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Tiffin school bus driver is back on the job after being suspended for three days after not allowing student to open windows on a hot day last week.

A parent in the district filed a complaint after learning students were not allowed to open bus windows on Tuesday, Aug. 26 because they had not closed them the day before.

The bus driver received a letter from the district superintendent directing her to not punish the children in that manner again. She was also placed on a three day suspension without pay, effective Friday, Aug. 29 through Wednesday, Sept. 3. 

