Rossford dispatch services now contracted through Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford dispatch services now contracted through Wood County Sheriff's Office

ROSSFORD, OHIO (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) -

The City of Rossford's dispatch services will now be contracting with the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

​Right now they contract with Lake Township for their dispatch services.

Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard says it's a move that will save the city a lot of money. He says they estimate the amount of savings will be about $70,000.

Chief Drouard says they're hoping that making the transition will also help them improve their services to the community.

"That's their first interaction our citizens get when they dial 911," said Drouard. "Without a good structured dispatch center it certainly can be harmful for us, if they're not listening to us, paying attention to us, having trouble with our channels, that type of thing."

Drouard says they expect the transition will take about six months to complete.

Residents will not see any changes once the new system is up and running.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly