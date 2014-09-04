Man charged with killing 4 in different Bucyrus homes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with killing 4 in different Bucyrus homes

A man has been charged with aggravated murder in the deaths of four men whose bodies were found in separate homes in Bucyrus.

Charges against 41-year-old Donald Hoffman were announced during a court hearing Thursday morning in Bucyrus. Hoffman had been in custody since Tuesday.

Authorities say the men were found dead in their residences on Monday and Tuesday. All suffered blunt force trauma.

Killed were 55-year-old Billy Jack Chatman, 67-year-old Freelin Hensley, 65-year-old Darrell Lewis and 65-year-old Gerald Lee Smith.

"My dad was 65 years old. He had both of his hips broke so he was helpless," said Sarah Lewis, Darrell Lewis's daughter.

Hoffman is being held in the Crawford County Justice Center on $10 million bond. He had been scheduled to face a judge Thursday on a probation violation.

