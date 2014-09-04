Holland Road back open in Maumee after car hit utility pole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Holland Road back open in Maumee after car hit utility pole

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Holland Road is back open in Maumee after police say a car hit a utility pole Thursday morning.

Toledo Edison was at the intersection repairing electrical lines, which forced police to close the roadway for about two hours Thursday.

The roadway has since reopened.

Toledo Edison's online outage map says between 3 and 60 customers are without power because of the crash.

