I-75 reopens after multiple overnight crashes

MONROE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Interstate 75 is now open near Sterns Road after multiple overnight crashes.

The interstate reopened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. Traffic delays have cleared, but officers did have to wake up several drivers who had fallen asleep as they waited in the backup.

The first crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of the state line around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Just as Monroe County deputies were wrapping up the crash investigation, a second crash happened.

The second incident involved a tanker truck and a flatbed hauling three vans. The flatbed lost all three vans on I-75. Oil and diesel fuel from the five vehicles spilled all over the road. It took haz-mat crews hours to clean up the spill.

Police say all injuries are minor. Both semi-truck drivers were taken to St. Vincent's hospital as a precaution.

The interstate was closed for about six hours, but drivers are now in the clear.

