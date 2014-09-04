Noise wall being built along 475 has residents pleased

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Noise coming from both westbound and eastbound along 475 near Sylvania Township is disturbing residents. Now a noise wall is being built and some residents say it is long overdue.

Jan Dailey lives near I-475 and says you can hear the noise from the road late into the night.

"We call is the ‘semi lullaby,'" said Dailey. "Because it's just, you either have to get rocked to sleep by the semis or forget sleeping at night."

Dailey says you don't just hear it but you can feel it to.

"We live with creeks and shakes and the kitchen table vibrates," said Dailey. "But that, that really you just get used to that too."

Soon Dailey and other residents won't have to deal with the constant noise.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is creating a $5.5 million noise wall. The wall will be built from Corey to Talmadge in the northside of I-475 and from Corey to Woodley on the southside.

The project is already underway and Dailey says she is looking forward to the silence.

"It would be a pleasure if it really does cut out the roar," said Dailey.

The wall should be up by June of 2015, weather permitting.

