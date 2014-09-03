Dozens of local farmers in Bloomdale fight against natural gas pipeline

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

About 60 farmers in Bloomdale heard important information Wednesday from a law firm that wants to represent them in this battle against Rover Pipeline.

Lawyers say they won't be able to stop the pipeline from going in but can help landowners get what they deserve.

Through eminent domain Rover has the legal right to buy easements on the landowners' properties in order to put in the pipeline moving gas from Pennsylvania, through Ohio and eventually up to Canada.

This proposed pipeline will also affect landowners in Seneca, Hancock, Henry, Defiance and Fulton Counties but lawyers say they will fight for a fair price for that portion of land.

Bloomdale Farmer Todd Tienarend says he is worried about the amount of acres lost.

"The problem with ours is it cuts our farm on a diagonal, almost in half," said Tienarend. "They talk about access, if we can't get across that we're basically, there's basically one field, 25 acres we can't get to. So it's not good to us if they won't let us across it."

The law firm says it has signed on with 25 property owners so far and expects to add dozens more as they reach more landowners in northwest Ohio.

