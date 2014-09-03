Wood County without a county-wide alert system

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Wood County has a sex offender alert system, but how does their residents find out about other emergencies in Wood County?

In Lucas County there is a county-wide alert system but Wood County Administrator Andrew Kalmer says their system One Call Now was discontinued two years ago.

"My recollection of it, from a county wide basis, is that we used it very little in terms of notifications," said Kalmer.

Wood County does have a mixture of other alert systems that residents can sign up for if they live in a specific community. The City of Perrysburg has Code Red and customers of Northwestern Water and Sewer can sign up for water related alerts.

Administrator Kalmer says there is no talk about reviving a county-wide system.

"I suppose maybe in the perfect world scenario it would be good to have one system," said Kalmer. "However, it's kind of the situation where the horse has walked out of the barn already."

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says Wood County is doing just fine without a county-wide system and residents can sign up for Nixle which is a free service giving them crime or road closure information.

"It seems to be working," said Wasylyshyn. "I'm not getting any complaints from people saying "gee where do I sign up or how can I sign up for alerts?' There are enough of them out there that they can sign up for them for free."

