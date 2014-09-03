Stolen equipment returned to band that performed at GAF

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from a band that performed at the German American Festival was returned on Wednesday.

John Gunther, the drummer for the Ero Express Band, made the trip from Chicago to pick up equipment worth $14,000.

"I got things back that I never expected to see again," he said.

He says the equipment included an accordion, cow bells and a mixing board and was stolen from his truck while it was in a hotel parking lot.

Police found the equipment Friday in an east Toledo house.

This was the second year Ero Express played at the GAF, and Gunther says they plan to come back next year.

"That's the game plan, but we're going to leave it up to the German American Festival," he said. "But I want everyone to know that our equipment was not stolen from the festival."

But festival organizers say they are looking into ways to increase future security.

"We're thinking about a lot of different things," said Tim Pecsenye. "If people know what we're thinking about, then it sort of defeats the purpose of security."

According to Oregon Police, three charges of receiving stolen property have been filed against the suspect Jason Cook, and warrants have been issued for his arrest in connection with the case.

Gunther says he's still missing an amplifier and his lyric books, but he's happy to have 95 percent of his property back.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.