Point Place residents outraged by community project vandalism

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A brand new canoe dock at Cullen Park was put together by Point Place residents and businesses owners who donated the materials, resources and their time to build it. Now the dock has been vandalized with graffiti only a month after it was built.

Park, Recreation and Forestry Commissioner Denny Garvin says they are minor damages and will soon be fixed but that it is still troubling that someone would vandalize what the community has made.

"The people, for the people who put all this time and effort into it are kind of disappointed," said Garvin. "They're definitely disappointed thinking, you know, what's going on, what's the matter with our neighborhood and I'm fortunately like ‘we all learned in first or second grade it only takes one or two kids that kind of a wreck it for the whole class.'"

Garvin says they know who is responsible for the vandalism and that it is being taken care of.

The park will remain closed until spring for renovations. Garvin says it will now have cameras and be closely monitored by police.

