BGSU loses QB Matt Johnson for the year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU loses QB Matt Johnson for the year

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Falcons are defending MAC champs. They've been picked to win it again, but their season is off to a rocky start after losing 51-39 at Western Kentucky.

Can it get any worse? Yeah. Now we find out the BGSU Falcons have lost their best player for the season.

Bowling Green quarterback Matt Johnson, coming off a great year of 25 touchdowns and over 3,400 passing yards, won't be leading the way.

"Want to make an announcement to you guys that in the fourth quarter, Matt Johnson received an injury during the game, and he'll be out the entire year," said head coach Dino Babers.

What's the severity of the injury and what's the next step for Johnson?

"It's an injury of the hip. There's two options to it, he can either go non-surgical or surgical. I don't think him and his parents have decided yet," Babers said.

But the show must go on. James Knapke steps in as the starter, Cody Callaway the backup.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly