UT hosts first SEC school with University of Missouri

Let's talk college football: How good is Toledo? They'll get a big test when they host the University of Missouri Saturday, Sept. 6 at noon.

"It's a great environment and I think it's the next step for our football team no matter who comes in or what that opponent looks like," said Toledo's head football coach Matt Campbell. "With going into week two of the season, it has to be about us and continuing to improve right now."

There will be plenty of hype. It's a nationally-televised TV game, but the Rockets are paying that no attention.

"I don't know what channel we will be on this week but it really doesn't matter what [channel] our game will be on, it's the same game no matter who we play," Toledo quarterback Phillip Ely said.

Missouri is an SEC school, and this is the first time an SEC school has been to the launching pad.

"If you put so much stock into who you are playing and what type of game it is, you get lost in the season and you can really get yourself into trouble," Campbell said. "We have enough wisdom, we understand, we've been down this road to understand it's all about us right now."

If playing an SEC school wasn't enough of a distraction, it marks the return of Coach Gary Pinkell.

"I respect everything that Coach Pinkell has done in our football program, I certainly respect the career he's had, he's done a tremendous job at Missouri, did a great job here," Campbell said.

The Missouri team is led by Ohio native at QB in Maty Mauk. How will the Rockets get the win?

"They are going to be physical and do a great job of running to the football and trying to create turnovers, so for us, we have to do a great job of not turning the ball over and do a great job of tackling in space," Campbell said.

