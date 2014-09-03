UT hosts first SEC school with University of Missouri

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Let's talk college football: How good is Toledo? They'll get a big test when they host the University of Missouri Saturday, Sept. 6 at noon.

"It's a great environment and I think it's the next step for our football team no matter who comes in or what that opponent looks like," said Toledo's head football coach Matt Campbell. "With going into week two of the season, it has to be about us and continuing to improve right now."

There will be plenty of hype. It's a nationally-televised TV game, but the Rockets are paying that no attention.

"I don't know what channel we will be on this week but it really doesn't matter what [channel] our game will be on, it's the same game no matter who we play," Toledo quarterback Phillip Ely said.

Missouri is an SEC school, and this is the first time an SEC school has been to the launching pad.

"If you put so much stock into who you are playing and what type of game it is, you get lost in the season and you can really get yourself into trouble," Campbell said. "We have enough wisdom, we understand, we've been down this road to understand it's all about us right now."

If playing an SEC school wasn't enough of a distraction, it marks the return of Coach Gary Pinkell.

"I respect everything that Coach Pinkell has done in our football program, I certainly respect the career he's had, he's done a tremendous job at Missouri, did a great job here," Campbell said.

The Missouri team is led by Ohio native at QB in Maty Mauk. How will the Rockets get the win?

"They are going to be physical and do a great job of running to the football and trying to create turnovers, so for us, we have to do a great job of not turning the ball over and do a great job of tackling in space," Campbell said.

