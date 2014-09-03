University of Toledo response to Title IX and Clery complaint

Late Wednesday afternoon a University spokesperson released the following statement:

"The University of Toledo fully investigates all reports of sexual misconduct and offers survivors resources on campus, including advocates in the Counseling Center, and through strong community partners such as the YWCA.

"While we cannot comment on any specific situation regarding a violation of the Student Code of Conduct, the University is committed to a thorough process to evaluate and investigate any reported violations. A Student Conduct Hearing Board with specially trained members reviews allegations on a case-by-case basis and if a student is found responsible of violating campus policy, the Student Conduct Officer recommends progressive and educational sanctions appropriate given the facts of the situation and the final sanctions are determined by the Hearing Board.

"Specifically regarding the sexual misconduct campus policy, an additional review is completed by the UT Office of Inclusion in compliance with Title IX to provide accommodations for students and to ensure the campus is safe and inclusive. The UT Police Department also investigates any sexual assault crime should an individual choose to press charges."