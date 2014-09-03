Chrysler, Toledo-made Jeep sales continue to improve - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chrysler, Toledo-made Jeep sales continue to improve

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Chrysler and Jeep are experiencing double-digit gains in sales compared to a year ago.  This is a trend that has been going on for many months and local dealerships are enjoying what they're seeing.

Chrysler saw their biggest August numbers this year in more than a decade, and the numbers for Toledo-based Jeep Wrangler are very impressive, as well.  Chrysler sales are up 20 percent from a year ago, Jeep Wrangler sales are up 14 percent. 

Dealerships like Yark Automotive in Toledo are reaping the benefits of this success.

"People just like the products," said Joe Papalexis, sales manager with Yark Automotive. "The cars are more reliable than they've ever been and the styling of them - they prefer them now over a lot of the imports that, in the past, beat us out."

Toledo resident Alonzo Jackson says he loves his Jeep Grand Cherokee, which he picked up last November.

"I'm enjoying it very much. I really like it," said Jackson.

This is the 53rd consecutive month of year-over-year sales gain for Chrysler.  As for the overall Jeep brand, it was their best ever sales for the month of August, experiencing an increase of 49 percent.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly