Only on WTOL: Ohio EPA director says Toledo water treatment shows improvement

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

What isbeing done to keep Toledo's water safe, and is it enough? Toledo News Now spoketo the director of the Ohio EPA for an exclusive update.

Ohio EPADirector Craig Butler says he is seeing improvements and Toledo is headed inthe right direction with the water, but the work is not over.

"Wecontinue to get data from [the Toledo water treatment plant] to show that notonly are the levels for microcystin at significantly lower levels in the lake,but they're treating those levels for the water they put out in thosedistribution systems very effectively," Butler said.

Thetreatment plant has also added a new buoy at the water intake site to sendreal-time data to the plant so they know how what needs to be done to treat thewater.

WhileButler says the plant is running efficiently now, the work is far from over.

"We'relooking at upgrading our water treatment plants. They still need upgrading tomake sure they're not discharging excess nutrients into the lake or into thewatershed," he said. "We're also looking at, with the health departments, thoseareas that have failed septic systems to make sure that whatever contributionthey have is minimized."

The OhioEPA will continue to meet with Toledo officials to monitor the water treatmentsystem and make sure they have it under control.

"It's goingto take that kind of effort – a really coordinated, significant effort - for usto have a measurable impact on the lake," Butler said. "And we're committed todo that."

Butlerstressed that there are multiple contributors to the water problem, not justagriculture runoff, and that the community needs to work together to fix this.

Latest test results from the treatment plant indicate non-detectable levels of microcystins in the water.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.