SPECIAL REPORT: Student rape victim says University of Toledo mishandled her case

If you find yourself living paycheck to paycheck, you’re certainly not alone. A CareerBuilder survey shows 78 percent of Americans are in the same boat. So, how can you get out of the financial treadmill? You're going to want some tips to help your dollar go the extra mile.More >>
If you find yourself living paycheck to paycheck, you’re certainly not alone. A CareerBuilder survey shows 78 percent of Americans are in the same boat. So, how can you get out of the financial treadmill? You're going to want some tips to help your dollar go the extra mile.More >>
We're all familiar with our fantastic metroparks, the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art. We have our staples, but if you're up for an adventure this summer, and need to watch your wallet, you need ideas and advice. “The more you can be out and about doing things, the less time they're spending in front of a tablet or a TV,” said Jen Sherwin. Between nieces and nephews, babysitting, and her own child, Sherwin has finding things to do down to a science.More >>
We're all familiar with our fantastic metroparks, the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art. We have our staples, but if you're up for an adventure this summer, and need to watch your wallet, you need ideas and advice. “The more you can be out and about doing things, the less time they're spending in front of a tablet or a TV,” said Jen Sherwin. Between nieces and nephews, babysitting, and her own child, Sherwin has finding things to do down to a science.More >>
The unthinkable happened, over several years. Girls as young as 11 or 12, or even in their early 20s, being abused by a man they trusted.More >>
The unthinkable happened, over several years. Girls as young as 11 or 12, or even in their early 20s, being abused by a man they trusted.More >>
The average gas price may be climbing - some places getting close to $3 a gallon - but it doesn’t mean you have to give up planning that summer road trip. By using fuel reward perks at gas stations, drivers are finding foolproof ways to save at the pump.More >>
The average gas price may be climbing - some places getting close to $3 a gallon - but it doesn’t mean you have to give up planning that summer road trip. By using fuel reward perks at gas stations, drivers are finding foolproof ways to save at the pump.More >>
“Not one person at this school has said, 'you can’t do this because you’re hard of hearing.'"More >>
“Not one person at this school has said, 'you can’t do this because you’re hard of hearing.'"More >>
You've probably talked to your children about "stranger danger." You think they got the message, but did they?More >>
You've probably talked to your children about "stranger danger." You think they got the message, but did they?More >>
Grocery stores are undergoing some of their biggest changes since they opened in the 1940's. Online grocery shopping is also revolutionizing how we spend our valuable time.More >>
Grocery stores are undergoing some of their biggest changes since they opened in the 1940's. Online grocery shopping is also revolutionizing how we spend our valuable time.More >>
Nearly 8 million U.S. workers are holding multiple jobs-and that number is rising.More >>
Nearly 8 million U.S. workers are holding multiple jobs-and that number is rising.More >>
Americans spend more money on drugs than people in any other country. Is there any way to help ease this financial burden?More >>
Americans spend more money on drugs than people in any other country. Is there any way to help ease this financial burden?More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Starting this weekend, you can connect from Cedar Point to all that Lake Erie has to offer.More >>
Starting this weekend, you can connect from Cedar Point to all that Lake Erie has to offer.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
Plans are underway for the site of a former troubled hotel in Bowling Green. On Wednesday night, however, controversy surrounded the project and it's only in its infancy.More >>
Plans are underway for the site of a former troubled hotel in Bowling Green. On Wednesday night, however, controversy surrounded the project and it's only in its infancy.More >>
A lawsuit between the city and the county that cost hundreds of thousands of tax payer dollars.has come to a close.More >>
A lawsuit between the city and the county that cost hundreds of thousands of tax payer dollars.has come to a close.More >>
Tuesday's sting operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was the culmination of a long investigation into hundreds of workers at Corso's.More >>
Tuesday's sting operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was the culmination of a long investigation into hundreds of workers at Corso's.More >>