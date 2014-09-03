Meijer stores hiring for fall and holiday seasons

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Meijer is preparing to hire thousands of new team members for its stores as the company prepares for the fall and holiday selling seasons.

"Meijer is always looking for good people," said Janet Emerson, executive vice president of operations. "Our continued growth provides a great opportunity to find new team members who will help deliver on the Meijer promise of providing exceptional customer service."

While staffing needs vary from store to store, positions are available at all Meijer stores. The retailer is planning to hire more than 10,000 new team members throughout the Midwest. Here's a breakdown of the need:

Michigan: 4,800 team members

4,800 team members Indiana: 1,800 team members

1,800 team members Ohio: 1,700 team members

1,700 team members Illinois: 1,500 team members

1,500 team members Kentucky: 1,000 team members

Interested candidates are asked to complete an online application at jobs.meijer.com. During the online application process, prospective team members can search for openings in their area and indicate their store preference. Candidates may also complete an online application at the employment kiosks located at the front of most Meijer stores. Local store management will then follow up with qualified candidates.

"While most of these opportunities are part time and seasonal, these jobs can provide a gateway to a full-time career at Meijer," said Michael Rotelle, senior vice president of human resources. "As we continue to grow, we are frequently looking to fill our on-going part-time and full-time needs. These positions provide an opportunity for people to begin a retail career within a growing company."

While traditional retail positions such as stockers and cashiers are needed, there are also opportunities in more specialized roles such as meat cutters and cake decorators. Many Meijer team members have begun in entry-level roles and grown into full-time and leadership positions.

