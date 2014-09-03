Sex assault statistics, hotline, and how you can help - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sex assault statistics, hotline, and how you can help

(Toledo News Now) -

We've put together some resources about sex assault - from statistics to help lines. 

RAINN statistics on rape in America: https://www.rainn.org/statistics

RAINN statistics by gender and age: https://www.rainn.org/get-information/statistics/sexual-assault-victims

RAINN: National sex assault hotline: https://ohl.rainn.org/online/

RAINN: How to help friends or family who've been victimized: https://ohl.rainn.org/online/resources/info-for-friends-and-family.cfm

 

 

 

