Web extra: Perrysburg Schools makes the case for new building

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Perrysburg Public Schools wants to build a new fifth and sixth grade school building, and the school board is making its case to voters.

Voters will be asked to approve the 2.94 mill levy on November 4. The levy would cost the owner of a $200,000 home $6.36 per month and pay to construct the new building at a yet-to-be determined location.

The district says it is overcrowded at the elementary and junior high levels. Perrysburg is currently using 20 portable classroom units as well as five classrooms at Maumee's Union Elementary. The district says the rate of home construction in the city is only increasing.

In a document released Wednesday, the board answers the following 10 questions.

  1. If we're growing, doesn't that mean the school district gets more money?
  2. How efficient is the district in its spending?
  3. Does Perrysburg School District have the highest property taxes in the area?
  4. How much funding does Perrysburg receive from the State compared to other districts?
  5. What is the district's plan for its land used as soccer fields on 199 and Scheider Roads? Why isn't that being used for building the new 5/6 school?
  6. Why not expand the Jr. High and serve grades 5-8 there?
  7. Why not build on the land where the high school is, move the junior high there and have a more unified campus?
  8. Why not convert the Commodore Building (Board Office) to a school or build it on that property?
  9. Why is an auxiliary gymnasium necessary?
  10. What are the benefits of the levy for residents who don't have children in the schools?

Read the board's answers to these questions here.

