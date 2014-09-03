Flu season is here, experts say not to wait to get the flu shot - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Flu season is here and experts say not to wait to get the flu shot

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Flu season is here and stores are preparing for something much like last year's harsh season.  

Meijer Pharmacist Amanda Schaetzke says it is never too early to get your flu shot. Symptoms include a cough, fever, runny nose and body aches, just to name a few.

Schaetzke recommends everyone over six months of age gets their flu shot.

"The flu shot generally takes about two weeks to be fully loaded in the body, to protect you properly," said Schaetzke. "So we advise folks to try and get their flu shot as soon as possible."

Schaetzke says there are many myths that keep people from ever getting their shot.

One myth many believe is that getting a flu shot will give you the flu. Schaetzke says this is false.

"The flu shot is not a live vaccine, so when you get the flu shot rest assure you're not going to get the flu from the flu shot," said Schaetzke.

Compared to last year's flu season Health Commissioner Dr. David Grossman says that you can't predict what kind of year that we will have with the flu, when it will hit or how long it will last.

Dr. Grossman recommends everyone gets their flu shot. 

