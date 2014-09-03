Traffic moving again after pickup truck fire cleared on I-75 nea - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic moving again after pickup truck fire cleared on I-75 near BG

(Source: Jeff Whiteman) (Source: Jeff Whiteman)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Traffic is moving again on I-75 after a pickup truck fire closed northbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the pickup caught fire along the side of the northbound lanes of I-75 near Bowling Green around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire forced troopers to close both northbound lanes for about an hour.

Both lanes are moving again. Dispatchers say no one was hurt in the fire.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly