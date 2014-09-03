Mayor Collins vetoes road repair money

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins has issued his first veto since becoming mayor earlier this year.

Collins on Wednesday vetoed a plan to spend $4.7 million on street repairs in districts 1 and 3. The measure was passed by city council last week.

Collins says his concerns with the ordinance are three-fold. First, he says the city charter, specifically section 30, gives him the power to make decisions about road repair.

Secondly, Collins says the ordinance is unfair.

"Allowing this ordinance to stand does not allow for the fair and equitable distribution of funds and creates a dangerous precedent," Collins said in a statement to council.

Finally, Collins says the city has other plans for the money. Specifically, he hopes to buy a paving machine and a milling machine to aid with road repair throughout the city.

Collins says he has a better plan. He says the city's Engineering Services Division's resurfacing plan will allow the city to repave 7 lane miles of roadway, as opposed to the 3.33 outlined in the vetoed ordinance.

Council would need 9 votes to override the Mayor's veto. The measure originally passed 10-2.

At least one Toledo City Councilperson isn't happy with the mayor's veto.

"We do need to work together. Council is working together. We've got a good plan to use this money and he's refusing to work as a team player," said Councilman Michael Craig.

Read Mayor Collins's full statement on the veto here.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.