Police were prepared for Perrysburg Township concert, but crowd never materialized

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Perrysburg Township Police were expecting a crowd of up to 10,000 people Friday night, but the actual number of people in attendance was closer to 1,000.

Perrysburg Township Deputy Police Chief Mike Gilmore says his office was told to expect between 5,000 and 10,000 people at the "OG Hip Hop BBQ Festival" at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center on August 29. Gilmore says he estimates the crowd was actually closer to 1,000 people.

The Perrysburg Township Police Department says they spent the past three weeks preparing for the worst. No chances were taken with tear gas, disposable handcuffs and a swat and gang unit on hand.

Police even had a war book available complete with maps of the area, medical evacuation plans and placement of law enforcement in case the crowd got out of hand.

The concert originally promised big-name 90's hip hop groups, including Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Naughty by Nature and Coolio. But with many of the promised national acts dropping out at the last minute, or having never been made aware of the show, attendance was much lower than expected.

Still, Gilmore says his department had to prepare for the possibility of a large number of people converging on the Perrysburg Heights Community Center.

For that reason, Gilmore called in all 25 of his officers to work the event along with cops from Lake Township Police, Rossford Police, Owens Community College Police, Oregon Police, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Northwood Police, Walbridge Police and Port Clinton Police.

The Oregon SWAT team was on hand to act as a ‘rapid response unit' in case of any trouble. Gilmore says there were also five K9 units at the show.

Gilmore says Wood County Sheriff's Deputies were prepared to cover any calls in the township during the concert, as his officers were preoccupied. Perrysburg Police and Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were patrolling the area around the heights and ready to respond if needed.

As the day went on, it became clear the large police presence was not necessary. Gilmore says at one point he called Toledo Police to inform them Gang Unit officers who planned to come to Perrysburg Township would not be needed.

Still Gilmore says he is glad that they were prepared for anything.

"For us there were no arrests, no one got hurt and so it was a total success for us," said Gilmore. "It was costly there's no doubt about it. We were on overtime, then guys were on overtime 12 hours shifts, the other departments were lending they were probably on overtime."

The cost of the amount of security is still being totaled but between overtime and supplies that had to be purchased the amount could be upwards of $20 to $25 thousand.

Gilmore says the Perrysburg Heights Community Center has agreed to pay the township $30 per hour per officer.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.