Ida Fire Department concerned silo could topple - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ida Fire Department concerned silo could topple

IDA, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Several people in Ida, Michigan are concerned a silo may come crashing down along Lewis Avenue at the Co-op Farm Operation.

We're told this silo is in the process of being built.  One of the jacks on the inside holding the structure up reportedly gave way.

Crews were working all Tuesday evening to secure the silo, but Ida Fire Chief Paul Metz isn't convinced it's safe.

"That 'is an 85, almost 100-foot silo and it's all metal," said Chief Metz.  "Once it gets loose, it will come down and scatter debris all over the place."

The company that's building the silo is bringing engineering experts up from Florida to help them figure out how to fix the problem and continue building.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly