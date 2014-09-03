Ida Fire Department concerned silo could topple

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Several people in Ida, Michigan are concerned a silo may come crashing down along Lewis Avenue at the Co-op Farm Operation.

We're told this silo is in the process of being built. One of the jacks on the inside holding the structure up reportedly gave way.

Crews were working all Tuesday evening to secure the silo, but Ida Fire Chief Paul Metz isn't convinced it's safe.

"That 'is an 85, almost 100-foot silo and it's all metal," said Chief Metz. "Once it gets loose, it will come down and scatter debris all over the place."

The company that's building the silo is bringing engineering experts up from Florida to help them figure out how to fix the problem and continue building.

