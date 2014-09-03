Ohio Department of Health redraws body modification rules

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Ohio Department of Health is cracking down on shops behind body modifications with new rules for tattooing and piercing.

It's all an effort to make the overall practice safer for artist's customers.

The slew of new regulations took effect on September 1. The overhaul by the DOH has been in the works for some time.

Under the new rules, piercing guns can only be used on lower earlobes.

Terry Stachowiak of Needle Masters in Toledo says piercing guns can be very dirty and the spread of Hepatitis becomes elevated when using them on cartilage.

Another rule change restricts minors from getting certain areas of their bodies pierced, even if their parents give permission.

All body art businesses, including most mall kiosks, must have a disease control and infection plan in place. Finally, ink use must be heavily documented to prevent the spread of blood-borne pathogens and bacteria.

"It makes it a lot easier for us to actually mandate people getting things done properly," said Stachowiak. "Malls don't have to regulate first aid, CPR, blood-borne pathogens. That way you don't have anyone getting sick off of it."

Because of the new mandates, public health inspectors will be retrained on proper inspections.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.