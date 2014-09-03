One person killed in overnight south Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person killed in overnight south Toledo shooting

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

One person is dead after a fight at Panama J's bar escalated into a shooting on the corner of Hawley and Monterey in south Toledo.

Police tell us 34-year-old Abriel Ruiz was shot in the chest early Wednesday morning.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness tells us she heard people arguing outside the bar and later heard a woman screaming.  She says she later saw police arrive on scene and take the victim away on a stretcher.

Police tell us there were "only a few shots fired".  At one point as many as 14 police vehicles, six of which were gang-unit vehicles, were on the scene.

Detectives are still working to determine who is responsible for Ruiz's death. If you have any information on the shooting, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

This was Toledo's 18th murder this year. TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan says there were 18 murders in Toledo at this time last year, as well.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly