Talk about creating a regional water authority on hold due to potential consequences

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Since Toledo's drinking water crisis broke out about one month ago there has been talk about creating a regional water authority, but the city's top lawyer is saying not so fast.

In a letter addressed to city council Law Director Adam Loukx says there could be several consequences if Toledo gives up its water system.

Toledo News Now's Tim Miller spoke with Mayor Collins to get more on these potential consequences.



Mayor D. Michael Collins says Loukx has several reasons to be wary of joining a regional water authority. Collins also says a big change like that would have to be approved by voters and that several city jobs could be lost.

"Currently all of the employees at the Department of Public Utilities are city of Toledo employees," said Collins. "And the probability of them staying as such would be probably non-existent."

Law Director Loukx also believes preliminary research shows that its unlikely Toledo taxpayers would get a good rate on their water with a regional water authority compared to other communities.

Mayor Collins says Toledoans would likely no longer enjoy the lowest rates in the area.

"There are always the unintended consequences in legislation and these are unintended consequences," said Collins. "I don't think anybody really thought of this."

City Councilwoman Lindsay Webb says she has been one of the leaders on city council who at least wants to explore a regional water authority.

Webb says its premature for them to say water rates will rise since those discussions haven't happened yet.

"So I think it was like a preemptive strike by the administration, who has already made their position related to regional water pretty clear," said Webb. "But the truth of the matter is many of those things are subject to negotiations. We haven't decided if we're talking about just water or water and sewer."

Mayor Collins shared the chart showing the price Toledo charges other cities for its water and the additional charges those cities charge their customers. Collins says he wonders if Toledoans want the same increase.

