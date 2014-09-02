Toledo Police looking for the people responsible for carjacking - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police looking for the people responsible for a violent carjacking

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

EarlyTuesday morning two men forced their way into a Toledo man's car at a red light in eastToledo.

Policesay they came at the man with a knife at the intersection of Main and Fourth. The two men then made him drive to a bank to get themmoney and when he told them his bank account was empty they pushed him out anddrove off in his car.

Thetwo men also took off with his cell phone.

Thevictim says he is just happy to be alive and back home with his family.

"I think it's like almost 20 years overhere in this area and never, never, never in my life nothing like this has everhappened," said the victim.

Policesay they are still looking for the suspects.

Ifyou have any information call crime stopper at 419-255-1111. 

