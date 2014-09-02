Plans for Downtown Perrysburg were debated Tuesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Plans for Downtown Perrysburg were debated Tuesday

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A plan to make improvements to the riverfront section of downtown Perrysburg had some residents and council members unpleased.

The proposal to create crosswalks and a roundabout at Front and Louisiana is being pushed to improve traffic flow and make the area safer for walkers. The roundabout would also tie in with the statue of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry.

Perrysburg Mayor Mike Olmstead urged council on Tuesday to approve a resolution that would state its support to continued review of a proposal.

Major Olmstead says Tuesday's meeting was not about the roundabout but about the go-ahead to continue talking about a plan for downtown.

Several residents say they don't want the changes and that extra parking and a downtown restroom should be priority.

Resident Jeff Hoffman says he would like to see increased fire protection.

"I honestly don't know why they're pushing to get this road improvement done, this beautification project," said Hoffman. "I've been a city resident my entire life, my family has been in Perrysburg for five generations. Safety should be the utmost concern, not beautification."

Several council members also say there are better ways to spend money.

Councilman Jim Matuszak says there would be no return on the investment.

A first reading on the Mayor's resolution was done and administration will be taking comments into advisement. 

