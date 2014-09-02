Plans for Downtown Perrysburg were debated Tuesday

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A plan to make improvements to the riverfront section of downtown Perrysburg had some residents and council members unpleased.

The proposal to create crosswalks and a roundabout at Front and Louisiana is being pushed to improve traffic flow and make the area safer for walkers. The roundabout would also tie in with the statue of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry.

Perrysburg Mayor Mike Olmstead urged council on Tuesday to approve a resolution that would state its support to continued review of a proposal.

Major Olmstead says Tuesday's meeting was not about the roundabout but about the go-ahead to continue talking about a plan for downtown.

Several residents say they don't want the changes and that extra parking and a downtown restroom should be priority.

Resident Jeff Hoffman says he would like to see increased fire protection.

"I honestly don't know why they're pushing to get this road improvement done, this beautification project," said Hoffman. "I've been a city resident my entire life, my family has been in Perrysburg for five generations. Safety should be the utmost concern, not beautification."

Several council members also say there are better ways to spend money.

Councilman Jim Matuszak says there would be no return on the investment.

A first reading on the Mayor's resolution was done and administration will be taking comments into advisement.

