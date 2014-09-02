Toledo Technology Academy expands to seventh and eighth grades

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Parentsin Toledo have more options this year when deciding where to send their kids toschool. For the first time, the Toledo Technology Academy is accepting seventhand eighth graders.

Theywelcomed everyone in an open house on Tuesday. Toledo Technology Academy (TTA)is geared toward students interested in mechanical and electrical engineering.It has previously just been for high school students, but now it's a 7-12campus.

"Theresponse has just been tremendous," said TTA Director Gary Thompson.

So far,TTA seems to be a popular choice among parents of seventh and eighth-grade students.

"Waybefore the end of the school year, our seventh grade was filled up with awaiting list," Thompson said. "Our eighth grade maxed out and our ninth gradersare maxed out."

Onemother says she's happy the school expanded and says one week in, she's neverseen her son so excited to go to school.

"It'svery motivating for him," she said. "He can think ahead and figure out theprojects and he's always been a child to take things apart and put them backtogether, and this fits his personality."

Thompsonsays incorporating seventh and eighth grade now makes students' transition intothe TTA high school that much easier.

"Reachingdown into the grades and getting the kids prepared at an earlier age isabsolutely going to make the ninth grade transition very, very easy for them,"he said.

