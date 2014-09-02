Major road construction on Central and Holland-Sylvania starts this week

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A major construction project at Central Ave and Holland-Sylvania Rd. starts this week and officials say by the end people will see new right hand turn lanes and a median.

Traffic was congested at the intersection Tuesday afternoon which is something the Ohio Department of Transportation is suppose to relieve in what they call a Safety Project.

The intersection will be widened at all four corners to create the right hand turn lanes. A four foot wide and six foot tall median will also go in the middle of the road.

Sammy's restaurant is nearby this intersection and employee Margaret Wallace says she is, along with others, opposed to the project.

"It is a lot more difficult for our customers, who are mainly seniors to be able to handle the left hand turns and the u-turns that are going to be required now," said Wallace. "And it is going to hurt the business because construction, I mean it's...people are going to go find another way."

Crews will be working on the outside lanes in the fall and then the inside lanes in the spring, leaving at least one lane open throughout the project.

The $1.9 million project will be complete in July of 2015.

Detours are available at both McCord and Central or Reynolds and Central.

