EDITORIAL: Welcome Bishop Daniel Thomas

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pope Francis named Daniel E. Thomas, formerly an auxiliary bishop of Philadelphia, as the new bishop for the Diocese of Toledo. The Most Reverend Daniel E. Thomas is now the head of the Diocese of Toledo, which is home to more than 320,000 Catholics from 19 counties in northwest Ohio.

I was at the press conference which introduced Bishop Thomas. He is a very engaging man. He smiles readily, laughs easily, and has a warm, yet direct, manner. He projects intelligence, humility and deep faith, with a driving devotion to improving the lives of those in need. He is remarkably charismatic.

Bishop Thomas has a lot of issues to address. He acknowledged this and reinforced that he has much to learn about the Toledo Diocese. He made a great first impression.

I hope you will join me in welcoming Bishop Thomas and that you will send him the support and prayers he will need as he moves the Toledo Diocese to a better place.

