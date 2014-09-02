EDITORIAL: Welcome Bishop Daniel Thomas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Welcome Bishop Daniel Thomas

Pope Francis named Daniel E. Thomas, formerly an auxiliary bishop of Philadelphia, as the new bishop for the Diocese of Toledo. The Most Reverend Daniel E. Thomas is now the head of the Diocese of Toledo, which is home to more than 320,000 Catholics from 19 counties in northwest Ohio.

I was at the press conference which introduced Bishop Thomas.  He is a very engaging man.  He smiles readily, laughs easily, and has a warm, yet direct, manner.  He projects intelligence, humility and deep faith, with a driving devotion to improving the lives of those in need.  He is remarkably charismatic.

Bishop Thomas has a lot of issues to address. He acknowledged this and reinforced that he has much to learn about the Toledo Diocese. He made a great first impression. 

I hope you will join me in welcoming Bishop Thomas and that you will send him the support and prayers he will need as he moves the Toledo Diocese to a better place.  

