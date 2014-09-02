Restaurant Ratings Report: Managers without food safety knowledge

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Shouldn't a restaurant manager know about food safety regulations? Health inspectors found that wasn't the case at more than one restaurant during recent inspections in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

Cinco de Mayo Amigos in Oregon topped the list this week with 17 violations. An inspector says the manager wasn't knowledgeable about food safety, and raw eggs were found stored above ready-to-eat foods. There was also no so soap at the employee hand-washing sink.

Another case of a manager lacking food safety knowledge was found at Penn Station East Coast Subs. They had 11 violations altogether, including potatoes that needed to be kept cool found sitting out and no test kit for the sanitizer station.

Alexis Road restaurant Seafood had nine violations. Curly fries were found stored under raw fish, house-made butter and tomatoes were found sitting out at room temperature when they should be refrigerated, and a slicer had food residue on it.

Lebanese Market in Toledo had seven violations. Those included not properly cooling eggs, a dirty meat grinder and slicer, and no back-flow prevention in the facility.

Jimmy John's on Central Avenue, however, passed their recent inspection. The health inspector noted all the deli meat was held at the proper temperature.

And Taco Bell on West Alexis in Toledo is also in the clear. The facility was said to be well-maintained.

