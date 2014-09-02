Central Avenue back open west of Toledo after accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Central Avenue back open west of Toledo after accident

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Central Avenue and Crissey Road are back open after an accident Tuesday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol had issued an advisory warning drivers to avoid Central Avenue at Crissey Road due to an accident.

According to dispatchers, three vehicles were involved in an accident that temporarily closed the intersection in Sylvania. The extent of injuries in the accident is currently unknown.

