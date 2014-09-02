Major road construction project gets underway in Lenawee County

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A major road project means drivers should be prepared for a big slowdown.

The road project is happening during the next few weeks on a long stretch of M-52 in Raisin Township. Raison Township Superintendent Jim Palmer says if you are traveling this road, you can expect some serious delays.

"Before you leave for your destination check your clock and give yourself some extra time," said Palmer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is also milling and resurfacing the busy roadway between Valley Road and M-50 with a $1.2 million project. Palmer says Raisin Township should see some benefits from a project like this.

"In our township we're trying to promote growth with commercial and we've got some commercial things going on in that area," said Palmer. "It's beneficial, it could be beneficial, it will be helpful for public safety and safe driving."

One lane will remain open during the project and it is expected to be finished by early October.

