Major road construction project gets underway in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A major road project means drivers should be prepared for a big slowdown. 

The road project is happening during the next few weeks on a long stretch of M-52 in Raisin Township.  Raison Township Superintendent Jim Palmer says if you are traveling this road, you can expect some serious delays.

"Before you leave for your destination check your clock and give yourself some extra time," said Palmer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is also milling and resurfacing the busy roadway between Valley Road and M-50 with a $1.2 million project.  Palmer says Raisin Township should see some benefits from a project like this.

"In our township we're trying to promote growth with commercial and we've got some commercial things going on in that area," said Palmer. "It's beneficial, it could be beneficial, it will be helpful for public safety and safe driving."

One lane will remain open during the project and it is expected to be finished by early October.

