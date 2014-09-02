Humane Ohio in need of cat food donations

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

After a summer of overcrowding, Humane Ohio is running out of one very important item – cat food.

The clinic took to Facebook on Friday to ask for help as their food bank was dangerously low on cat food. The food bank provides cat food to the less fortunate who cannot afford to feed pets.



"At that point we probably had about three bags on our shelves and we didn't really have much at all," explained Kristy Kissoff. "We knew that come Tuesday, we wouldn't have any food."

After they posted to Facebook, Humane Ohio did receive donations, but only enough to last for about a week.

Kissoff says summer is when cats breed the most and they get more cats and kittens in their clinic, but it's also when they see fewer donations.

"We usually hit a point somewhere near the end of the summer where donations have dropped off so severely that we are at a point where we don't have enough food to cover the need," she said.

People can drop off cat food Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Humane Ohio on 3131 Tremainsville Road in Toledo. There are also collection bins at Pet Supplies Plus stores.

You can also donate money in person or on the Humane Ohio website.

