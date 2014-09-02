2014-2015 school year starts for students in Michigan

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The first day of school took place for many students throughout Michigan Tuesday. Some of the students are sad to see the end of summer break, but Lincoln Elementary 4th grader Hannah says she is very excited about the school year ahead.

"I'm just happy because I can learn," said Hannah.

Many of the students in the state of Michigan are just like Hannah, ready to take on the 2014-2015 school year. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Bob Behnke says the faculty and staff are ready as well.

"We're very excited to get the kids back in the classroom," said Behnke. "Teachers have been working hard all summer to prepare for the start of school and lots of energy and excitement with all the kids coming into the building this morning."

Lincoln Elementary School Principal Sam Skeels says although there is some nervousness among students and parents on this first day of school…once things get rolling it's business as usual.

"The neat thing is that once the day gets going and they get in their classrooms," said Skeels. "The kids are all having a great time learning, making new friends."

There is a lot of excitement this year in the Adrian School district, including the highly regarded International Baccalaureate program and the 33 students from all over the world that will be attending Adrian High School as part of an exchange program.

