Scammers claim donations meant for Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A local non-profit agency's name is being used for a scam and they want to warn potential donors.

Leaders at the Boys and Girls Clubs say they're getting a lot of complaints from Toledo residents about a scam solicitor collecting money on behalf of the organization.

Self Starters, Inc. is the phony company asking for donations. A search for the company online brings up the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

"If you have any suspicions about it, get the information on who they are and who they say they are," said BBB President Dick Eppstein.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo reached out to the BBB and they've launched in investigation. Eppstein says donors shouldn't be afraid to do research before handing over any money.

"Call the local organization, in this case the Boys and Girls Clubs, and say, ‘Are these people raising money for you?'" he said.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo can donate directly to them at their website.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.