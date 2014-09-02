Scammers claim donations meant for Boys and Girls Clubs of Toled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Scammers claim donations meant for Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A local non-profit agency's name is being used for a scam and they want to warn potential donors.

Leaders at the Boys and Girls Clubs say they're getting a lot of complaints from Toledo residents about a scam solicitor collecting money on behalf of the organization.

Self Starters, Inc. is the phony company asking for donations. A search for the company online brings up the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

"If you have any suspicions about it, get the information on who they are and who they say they are," said BBB President Dick Eppstein.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo reached out to the BBB and they've launched in investigation. Eppstein says donors shouldn't be afraid to do research before handing over any money.

"Call the local organization, in this case the Boys and Girls Clubs, and say, ‘Are these people raising money for you?'" he said.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo can donate directly to them at their website.

