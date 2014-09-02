Cedar Point to 'squash' the Mantis October 19 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cedar Point to 'squash' the Mantis October 19

(Source: Cedar Point) (Source: Cedar Point)
SANDUSKY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Cedar Point announced Tuesday that The Mantis rollercoaster, located in the center of the park, will shut down on October 19.

The Mantis allows riders to stand in a specially made harness rather than sit like most coasters.

Mantis was billed as the tallest, fastest and steepest stand-up roller coaster in the world when it opened on May 11, 1996.

"It's time to say goodbye to one of the park's coasters, and it's certainly been a different kind of ride for our guests," said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "But we're extremely excited about what the future holds here at the Roller Coaster Capital of the World."  

Riders will have a "last stand" on Mantis at 8 p.m. October 19.

The park says further announcements about plans for the 2015 season will be made at a later date.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly