Poor Jack Amusements a tradition at the Fulton County Fair

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's all about tradition at the Fulton County Fair, and one business certainly lives up to that tradition.

The company that handles the rides, games and a lot of the food has been at the fair for more than 60 years.

"Our family has had concessions at this fair starting in 1949," said Gary Bohlander of Poor Jack Amusements.

Poor Jack Amusements out of Indiana is a family run business providing entertainment for families by way of rides, games and foods.  The Fulton County Fair has been a top stop for this company for many decades.

"From other stuff we do and the places I work I know this is a really good fair, a really hardworking fair board and they just do a great job," said Bohlander, "I'm really happy that we get to be part of it."

Poor Jack Amusements takes part in 36 events every year over a 25 week period.  The Fulton County Fair runs until Thursday, September 4th.

