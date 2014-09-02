Multiple communities delay trash pick-up one day for Labor Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple communities delay trash pick-up one day for Labor Day week

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
(Toledo News Now) -

Trash day for many Toledo-area residents is delayed this week.

Republic Services is reminding customers that waste collection will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday.

Toledo, Sylvania, Maumee, Swanton, Bowling Green, Monclova Township, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Springfield Township, Washington Township and Monroe County will be delayed.

Collection is back to normal next week.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly