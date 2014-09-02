Man found dead after Monroe County barn fire identified - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man found dead after Monroe County barn fire identified

MONROE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's office has identified a man who as found dead after a barn fire in Exeter Township on September 1.

Robert Swinkey, 54, was found dead in the bar, which also housed a studio apartment.

The Sheriff's office says Swinkey's girlfriend got out and called 9-1-1.

The girlfriend went to the hospital for burns on her hands and feet.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined. The Monroe County Medical Examiner is waiting on toxicology test results before ruling on Swinkey's cause of death.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation into the cause of the fire, call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly